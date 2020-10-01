Nigeria Independence Day: protesters storm the streets of Lagos, Osogbo and other parts of the country

As Nigeria is marking her 60th independence day celebration, protesters on Thursday morning took to the streets of Lagos to demand an end to bad governorship and leadership.

The protesters who identified themselves as members of #Revolutionnow were heard chanting anti-government songs.

They numbered over 200 and marched from the streets of Ojota to Maryland in Lagos, chanting songs of solidarity.

According to reports, similar protests are also taking place in other parts of the country, like Osogbo in Osun state.