TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts baby girl

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Ini Edo

Nigerian celebrities have stormed the comment section of actress, Ini Edo on Instagram to drop congratulatory messages after she shared a picture with a little baby girl.

According to Ini Edo, she does not like to share her personal stories publicly but she could not hide the birth of the little girl.

In the caption the 38 year old wrote, she mentioned that the birth of the baby is a testimony because her  baby sister suffered multiple miscarriages and battled different ailments before the baby was born.

READ ALSO

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ –…

Iyabo Ojo celebrates fellow actress Omo Britico as she joins…

She however used the opportunity to express gratitude to God almighty.

In her words;

“Good morning sugar, it’s been a minute.. The past weeks has been one hell of a roller coaster for us and to me personally. I have been through one the toughest challenges of my life and that brings me to the celebration of this Baby’s life .

Am not one to share personal stories but I believe this is worth telling as a testimony to the glory of God and to shame the devices of the devil .After years of miscarriages, one ailment to the other, My baby sister @aidyjoemark delivered this amazing gift from God .Ekemini Abasi meaning At God’s own time, a miracle and a beauty to behold . I just want to glorify the name of the Lord for indeed He never fails.. deut 7.13 .”

See some congratulatory messages below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi turns 31

DJ Switch runs for her dear life after receiving deadly phone messages

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall…

End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita Nyong’o

Germany announces second national lockdown to curb Coronavirus spread

I tested positive to HIV after being gang raped by 3 men for being gay –…

Ire, I’m your mother – Toyin Abraham to her son after he ignored her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More