Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts baby girl

Nigerian celebrities have stormed the comment section of actress, Ini Edo on Instagram to drop congratulatory messages after she shared a picture with a little baby girl.

According to Ini Edo, she does not like to share her personal stories publicly but she could not hide the birth of the little girl.

In the caption the 38 year old wrote, she mentioned that the birth of the baby is a testimony because her baby sister suffered multiple miscarriages and battled different ailments before the baby was born.

She however used the opportunity to express gratitude to God almighty.

In her words;

“Good morning sugar, it’s been a minute.. The past weeks has been one hell of a roller coaster for us and to me personally. I have been through one the toughest challenges of my life and that brings me to the celebration of this Baby’s life .

Am not one to share personal stories but I believe this is worth telling as a testimony to the glory of God and to shame the devices of the devil .After years of miscarriages, one ailment to the other, My baby sister @aidyjoemark delivered this amazing gift from God .Ekemini Abasi meaning At God’s own time, a miracle and a beauty to behold . I just want to glorify the name of the Lord for indeed He never fails.. deut 7.13 .”

