Nigerian lady recounts how she was cooking for a man who was eating it with his main girlfriend

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian lady, Oluwafunlola, has taken to Twitter to lament about her new discovery.

According to her, she found out the guy she has been cooking for during the lockdown, has a girlfriend he has been enjoying the meal with.

Oluwafunlola said she was on talking stage with the guy and that he lied to his main girlfriend the he was ordering the food online.

Found out the guy I was doing chef for during lockdown, cos we were in a talking stage..and he was begging me to cook for him, I was sending it through dispatch riders, Meanwhile he was eating my food with his main gf at home, he lied to her he was ordering the food online” she tweeted.

 

