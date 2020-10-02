Nigerian lady shows concern for Laycon’s ‘intimate’ life, offers to ‘service’ him immediately

A Nigerian lady has offered herself to be used as a sex partner to Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Laycon.

The lady, in a tweet on her page, first inquired if the 24 year old has engaged in coitus since he left the Big Brother House on Sunday. She revealed that she has concerns for the rapper’s sexual life.

She then went on to say that if he hasn’t engaged in sexual intercourse, then she’s available to help him in that regard. She then begs other netizens to help her spread the word till he sees her tweet.

The lady wrote,