”Nigerian Youths Are High On Drugs All The Time, Most Of Them.” – Lagos lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macauley

Lagos Lawmaker, Honorable speaker Mojisola Alli-Macauley has described the youth of Nigeria as drug addicts and lazy whiles making a submission in the Lagos State Legislative House.

During her speech on the EndSARS and Lekki Shooting on the floor of the Lagos State Assembly Lawyer Mojisola Alli-Macauley stated that almost all Nigerian youths are on drugs and they go on social media to do all kinds of things.

She continued that, unemployment is in other countries so it’s not unemployment issues that will make the youth come out on the street to misbehave.

In addition, she stated that graduates to look into themselves to discover their talents.

She also quizzed that ”what stops the youth from becoming a designer or a professional tailor? ”

In her own words she said

They are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media to do all sorts of things.

