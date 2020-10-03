Nigerians drag Google for listing Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World ever

Nigerians on social media on Friday expressed anger over the listing of former beauty queen, Agbani Darego, as the ugliest Miss World’ winner in google ranking.

To the shock of many, Nigerians discovered yesterday that their most successful beauty queen is considered the ugliest among other winners of the world’s highest pageant according to Google.

A.search of, ‘Who is the ugliest Miss World’ on Google, will have the pictural image of Agbani Darego displayed with the following answers, “Chief Agbani Darego, MFR (born Agbani Darego, 22 December 1982) is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World in 2001. She was the first indigenous African to win Miss World”

And many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure to the development. Here are some of their reasons:

@Rankyakab, “This whole Agbani Darego being the ugliest miss world on Google ranking is not just ‘b*llshit’ but shows we haven’t appreciated her enough. A slander to her is a slander to the esteem of every beautiful black woman.

Agbani Darego remains my most beautiful miss world ever.”

@QueenMoye, “Whoever that listed Agbani Darego as the ‘Ugliest Miss World’ is not just very stupid, but a mad person. Such a person should have an anchor tied to both his/her legs and dropped in the Atlantic ocean.

@Tinarela, “I wonder how someone in their right mind will call Agbani Darego ugly.”

@AhambaEbuka, “Google names Agbani Darego the ugliest miss world ever… I want to ask them if it’s the one from Nigeria or is there another one?

These guys can be stylishly racist at times… How did she win it in the first place if she’s ugly?