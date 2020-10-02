Nigerians ‘drag’ Vee after saying she likes Erica

The Lockdown edition of the Big Brother Naija season 5 came with lots of twist and situation-ship which aced this season of the BBNaija edition.

Among the drama that kept viewers glued to their TV screen, was the rift between Laycon, Erica and Vee.

It was believed that Vee had an untold hatred for Erica in the house but upon her exist from the house, the 23-year old singer said she never hated Erica.

Vee in a recent interview with cool FM revealed that she never had any issues with Erica until she began flaunting her situation-ship with Kidwayya in the face of Laycon, who already had feelings for her, which she believed was hurting him.

Here’s what she said;