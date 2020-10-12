TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in meeting with IGP (VIDEO)

Nigerian music superstar, Davido was at the Police Force Headquaters in Abuja today and he blatantly denied protesting against SARS when queried by Police PRO, Frank Mbah

The meeting twas scheduled with the IGP of police, Mohammed Adamu to deliberate on the possible ways calm and peace will be restored in the country in the wake of the uprising following incessant police brutality on civilians.

In the meeting with the IGP, the IGP told him that he had protested against the Police by joining the group of protesters in Abuja but Davido denied doing that. According to the father of three, he went to the demonstration grounds only to calm them down.

 

Watch video below:

The singer is currently topping the trends chart on social media as many postulates that he is a sell-out for denying the peaceful demonstrations while others believe that it was the smartest thing to do as the singer was about to be set up by the police.

