Nigerians react as Desmond Elliot speaks on Live TV (Video)

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot was on the verge of breaking down in tears on Live TV yesterday following the backlash he is still receiving from Nigerians over his recent statement.

Recall that the actor at the Lagos State House of Rep in his submission, spoke about social media, celebrities and influencers.

the moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental to his victory in 2015 (Video)

His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths blasted him for referring to youths as “children.”

Desmond Elliot in a new interview on Arise TV, however, tried explaining what he meant by his statement. This came after he had earlier apologized

Watch video;

Desmond Elliot explaining his own side of the story on arise news after the dragging😂 pic.twitter.com/OWNAs5TZax — Veinzell🌍🌹 (@iveinzell) October 29, 2020

Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

See reactions below

Hon. Desmond Elliot, you can't go & report me to my father at home that u have been seeing me in a club & come back to apologise to me in the same club Go back & stand before my father & render me my apology then it will be accepted Go to the Assembly & apologize not twitter — 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🛡 (@Mohnice_) October 29, 2020

This Lady on AriseTV giving Desmond Elliot serious attack right now🤣 werey dey vibrate.

Omo na Arise TV b our CCN now o — Upcoming FBi📌 (@Updateboyx) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot and Judas Iscariot pic.twitter.com/j9z7R0340S — Y G (@dretzam) October 29, 2020