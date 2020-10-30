Nigerians react as Desmond Elliot speaks on Live TV (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot was on the verge of breaking down in tears on Live TV yesterday following the backlash he is still receiving from Nigerians over his recent statement.

Recall that the actor at the Lagos State House of Rep in his submission, spoke about social media, celebrities and influencers.

the moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental to his victory in 2015 (Video)

I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children”…

His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths blasted him for referring to youths as “children.”

Desmond Elliot in a new interview on Arise TV, however, tried explaining what he meant by his statement. This came after he had earlier apologized

Watch video;

 

Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

See reactions below

