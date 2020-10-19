No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya tells Erica, see her response

Reality TV stars, Kiddwaya and Erica have taken to social media to take friendly jibes at each other to the amusement of their fans.

It all started when Kiddwaya opened the floor for a Question and Answer session to his fans and Erica asked him why he couldn’t speak ‘pidgin english’ properly. The Abuja based big boy left no prisoner as he replied Erica asking why she can’t cook.

Well, the conversation sparked more details the duo ought not to have told the public except they’re showboating

See their conversation below: