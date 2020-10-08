TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nobody Has A Perfect Life – Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Reveals Days After Criminal Record Allegations

Entertainment
By San
Chioma finally reacts to rumours Davido's new baby mamas

Chef Chioma who is Davido’s fiancée has taken to social media to state that no one has a perfect life.

The mother of one made this known on her Instagram story, where she noted that everyone has their own problems.

According to Chioma, no one has got a perfect life. but everyone knows how to manage their problems without publicizing it.

In her words; “Nobody has a perfect life, everyone has their own problems. Some people just know how to deal with them without revealing it.

Chioma’s post is coming days after controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Davido’s fiancee, Chioma has been denied a US Visa eight consecutive times because of her “past criminal record”.

