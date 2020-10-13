“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During Her First S*z Experience

A beautiful lady has vowed not to talk to anyone till 2021 begins after her first-time experience with a man in bed.

The lady who uses the name Johnna Paige on Twitter revealed that she cried during her s3xual intercourse with her man and according to Johnna, she has never cried in her life before.

In a tweet, she wrote;

“I just cried during x. Never in my life have I done something like that before. Nobody talks to me for the rest of 2020”.

See Johnna Paige’s post below;