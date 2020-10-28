Obafemi Martins ‘Oba Goal’ celebrates 36th birthday today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


SportNews
By OluA

Nigerian football legend, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins also known as Oba Goal has taken to his IG page to celebrate his 36th birthday.

The football star uploaded a graphic design of himself and simply captioned it ”Happy birthday to me.”

Obafemi Martins was born on the 28th of October 1984. He is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall as a forward.

Martins is known for his speed on the ball. After leaving Nigeria for Italy at age 16, he has since played for a number of top-division clubs around Europe. He began his senior career in 2002 at Serie A club Inter Milan, before moving to Premier League club Newcastle United in 2006, and then to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg in 2009.

Having joined Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan in July 2010, they loaned him to Birmingham City in January 2011.

