Ondo 2020: Akeredolu elected for second term

News
By OluA

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been re-elected for another term in office.

This comes after his victory at the recently conducted gubernatorial election in the state.

Akeredolu defeated Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Parrty (PDP) and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi who contested under the flagship of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He was declared the winner by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 292,830 votes, while Jegede polled 195,791 and Ajayi scored 69,127 votes.

