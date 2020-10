Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new video

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, seems to have reacted to some reports about her relationship with her husband in a new loved-up video she uploaded on IG.

Chacha Eke who some few days ago announced that she is leaving her 7 year-old marriage was captured in a video kissing her husband.

In the video, Chacha, who insisted she is bipolar after doctors diagnosed her with the disorder was seen kissing Austin while cruising in a car.