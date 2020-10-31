Peter Okoye Reacts To Lawmaker Mojisola Ali-Macauley’s Comment Of Nigerian Youths Being High On Drugs (Video)
Peter Okoye otherwise known as Mr. P of defunct Psquare music group has reacted to a video of lawmaker Mojisola Ali-Macauley’s comment of most Nigerian youths being on drugs.
According to the lawmaker, most of the Nigerian youths are high on drugs and misbehave on social media and something needs to be done with that.
Adding that unemployment shouldn’t be an excuse to portray such behaviors as unemployment is almost everywhere even in the UK.
Peter Okoye reacting to that quizzed whether the lawmaker is also a mother to spit such words saying most Nigerian youths are high on drugs.
See the post below;
Abeg see person Mama! Tufiakwa!🤮 https://t.co/kwQjMBIsyV
— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) October 29, 2020
