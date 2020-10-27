PHOTO: Hoodlums steal Obafemi Awolowo’s glasses from his statue

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Some hoodlums who were on rampage in Lagos state, have reportedly defaced the statue of late Obafemi Awolowo located in Ikeja area of the state.

The hoodlums removed the statue’s iconic glasses amid attack on some of Nigeria’s symbols of history.

Recall that the monument of Nnamdi Azikwe had also been attacked by hoodlums in Anambra state.

The Awolowo statue was erected during the administration of former Lagos governor Akinwumi Ambode, in recognition of the late former lawyer, nationalist’s contribution to the country’s democracy.

Obafemi Awolowo is one of the founding fathers of Nigeria and a popular political figure in the South Western area of Nigeria.

Here are photos of the defaced Awolowo statue;

