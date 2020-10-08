Please forgive him – Rapper Oladips begs Davido to sign Lil Frosh back to DMW (video); check out Davido’s response

Popular rap artiste, Olabode Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips has appealed to DMW boss, Davido to forgive Lil Frosh after he recently terminated his contract.

Recall that Lil Frosh who was tipped to become one of the reigning artiste in future was caught in a scandal some days ago when he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend with the pictures surfacing online.

Following the reactions, Davido announced that Lil Frosh’s contract with his record label, DMW, has been terminated.

Well, with Lil Frosh yet to release an official statement on the scandal, Oladips has taken his time to beg Davido to forgive him

Oladips noted that Lil Frosh’s heart is full of regrets and is sorry.

He urged Davido to rethink his decision and give Lil Frosh another chance.

See video of Oladips begging Davido below:

Check out Davido’s reply below;

“Lhil frosh will never suffer as long as I am alive” – Davido responded.