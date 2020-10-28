TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja To Bury Her Only Child (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By San
Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja To Bury Her Only Child (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has finally been cleared to travel to Abuja following the death of her daughter during the crisis and restriction of movements in some areas of the country in the past week.

Ada Ameh lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts to death a week ago The single mother took to her Instagram page to announce the tragic incident.

“My lovely people, pray for me. My beautiful darling child chose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today,” the actress wrote.

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja To Bury Her Only Child (VIDEO)

She added: “Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong!! GOD has to help me.”

The popular actress once revealed she gave birth to her late daughter at 14. According to her, she was in class four when she got pregnant but that didn’t affect her dream of becoming a popular actress.

Few days after calling out the government for restriction of movement, the actress has finally flown out of Lagos to bury her only child.The actress took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her on the plane

