Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

News
By OluA

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to replace the recently-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Recall that SARS was dissolved days ago following nationwide protests against the extra-judicial activities of the group that have escalated over the past few years.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 that SWAT will fill the gaps left by SARS whose main role was tackling violent crimes especially armed robbery and kidnapping.

Prospective members of the unit will commence training next week at different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, according to a statement signed by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

“Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment,” the statement read.

