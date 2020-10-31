TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Tears flow freely as 21 students die after school bus, trailer…

#ENDSARS Protest: Residents cut off policeman’s manhood in…

”Nigerian Youths Are High On Drugs All The Time, Most Of Them.” –…

We’ll cancel third term if private schools don’t reduce fees –…

We are in love with Sam Smith’s makeup routine and beauty…

The moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental…

Check out the hologram of Kim Kardashian’s late father she…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend…

Popular actress gets house gift as birthday present from BRed’s manager

Entertainment
By GONA

Fast Rising Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams reportedly got a house as birthday present from Young Mula who is her boyfriend and manager to singer BRed.

According to reports, the two have been dating for a while now.

Young Mula who is the CEO of “Diafada Entertainment” got the light skinned script interpreter a mansion for her birthday.

READ ALSO

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s…

Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi turns 31

The Script Interpreter took to her Instagram page to appreciate him for the present. She wrote:

“Say hi to the latest landlady in Lagos!
Best birthday gift🙏🏽 not from me!
.
Am still in shock😩
When u wish people well and have a clean heart, God won’t forsake you. I remb how many of my friends that I posted their house n prayed silently for mine n now it came as a gift🙌🏽
.
Thank you my love for making me a landlady in Lagos💃💃”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Tears flow freely as 21 students die after school bus, trailer collide in Enugu

#ENDSARS Protest: Residents cut off policeman’s manhood in Ebonyi

”Nigerian Youths Are High On Drugs All The Time, Most Of Them.” – Lagos…

We’ll cancel third term if private schools don’t reduce fees – Kano

We are in love with Sam Smith’s makeup routine and beauty secrets

The moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental to his victory…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Williams Uchemba proposes to his long time girlfriend (Video)

Peter Okoye Reacts To Lawmaker Mojisola Ali-Macauley’s Comment Of Nigerian…

I Hid A Camera In My Daughter’s Room To Find Out Why She Locks Herself Up’ – See…

See the luxurious life this lady is living 4 years after joining the ‘Blue…

We are in love with Beyonce’s British Vogue December Issue cover

Georgina Onuoha continues to drag Desmond Elliot over his ‘insensitive…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More