Popular actress gets house gift as birthday present from BRed’s manager

Fast Rising Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams reportedly got a house as birthday present from Young Mula who is her boyfriend and manager to singer BRed.

According to reports, the two have been dating for a while now.

Young Mula who is the CEO of “Diafada Entertainment” got the light skinned script interpreter a mansion for her birthday.

The Script Interpreter took to her Instagram page to appreciate him for the present. She wrote:

“Say hi to the latest landlady in Lagos!

Best birthday gift🙏🏽 not from me!

.

Am still in shock😩

When u wish people well and have a clean heart, God won’t forsake you. I remb how many of my friends that I posted their house n prayed silently for mine n now it came as a gift🙌🏽

.

Thank you my love for making me a landlady in Lagos💃💃”