Popular actress gets house gift as birthday present from BRed’s manager

Fast Rising Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams reportedly got a house as birthday present from Young Mula who is her boyfriend and manager to singer BRed.
According to reports, the two have been dating for a while now.
Young Mula who is the CEO of “Diafada Entertainment” got the light skinned script interpreter a mansion for her birthday.
The Script Interpreter took to her Instagram page to appreciate him for the present. She wrote:
“Say hi to the latest landlady in Lagos!
Best birthday gift🙏🏽 not from me!
.
Am still in shock😩
When u wish people well and have a clean heart, God won’t forsake you. I remb how many of my friends that I posted their house n prayed silently for mine n now it came as a gift🙌🏽
.
Thank you my love for making me a landlady in Lagos💃💃”
