Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye opens up on buying Benz on credit and refusing to pay (video)

By OluA

Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye has taken to his social media to reveal why he stalled at the Benz payment after selling off the car.

The comedian in a video shared on instagram, said he felt the need to reply because of other people who might be in his shoes and would not know what to do. According to Victor, the Benz cost 3.8million and he paid 2.9million out of the money until Coronavirus happened and affected things which made him unable to pay back.

See also: Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians react

He, however, ensured the car dealer that he would pay him his money since things are almost back to normal.

He said, “Thank you to everybody that has called, showed support and encouraged me to speak and handle this matter with my full chest. A lot of people owed me, are still owing me and will still owe me and the world would never know because that is not my style. For those laughing and raining insults and curses, you guys are just awesome. Abeg help your boy, I no say I dey owe.”

