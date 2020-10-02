Pres. Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The President had said earlier in the night that he planned to quarantine.

Mr Trump earlier said he and the first lady were self-isolating after Hope Hicks, one of his top aide’s, tested positive.

Ms Hicks, 31, who serves as a counsellor to the president, reportedly tested positive for the disease on Thursday, the day after she travelled with the president to a rally.

She has travelled with the president a number of times during the past week, including on presidential helicopter Marine One, and on Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.