Press releases without action – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reacts as IGP bans SARS

News
By OluA
Coronavirus lockdown is making us all live like BBNaija housemates – Ebuka

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted to the ban of the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS by the police hierarchy.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Abubakar Adamu, in a press release on Sunday banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) from patrols and stop-search duties with immediate effect, following alleged killings and harassment of youths.

He ordered that no personnel, henceforth, has right to stop and search citizen’s mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices without warrant.

However, Ebuka, reacting, hoped that the press release comes with actions and not like previous ones.

The official host of BBNaija on his Twitter page wrote: “Press releases without any action are way too common. We’ve been here before. #EndSARS

Better not be like the constant ban on roadblocks that keep resurfacing.”

This is not the first time there would be a review of SARS in the country.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in August 2018, as the Acting President, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idirs, to overhaul SARS management and activities.

