Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh – Actress Nkechi Blessing claims

While the End SARS protest continues to trend, it looks like some protesters have been catching feelings for each other and we have seen some going as far as proposing during the protest.

Well, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday is of the opinion that the End SARS protests will lead to marriages as it’s an avenue for young people to meet and find love.

Nkechi Blessing believes more proposals will happen.

She shared a post that reads:

“Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh. If you like continue staying in your house.”