Social Media drama
By San
Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS protest in Lekki (Video)

The Endsars protesters have severely dealt with a Nigerian man who was allegedly caught molesting a lady amidst the demonstrations at Lekki Tollgate.

In the viral video making rounds on the internet, a young man could be seen being seriously beaten by some men who alleged he was spotted touching a woman during the protest.

The unfortunate young man who luck ran out on, received what could be best described as the beating of his life before he was sent away by angry protesters. There has been a call for disciplinary action on anyone caught violating or inappropriately touching ladies during the peaceful protests across the country.

Watch the video below

