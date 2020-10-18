PSC debunks dismissal of Shogunle, Badmus

News of the dismissal of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmos are incorrect, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has said, the Nation reports.

Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Compliant Unit, while Badmos, a former spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command and later the Zone Two Command.

A list purportedly submitted by the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms was Saturday afternoon posted online, including names and service numbers of 37 officers alleged to have been recommended for dismissal, demotion or warning.

Spokesman for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the news of their dismissal could not be true since the commission had not met.

“The commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met,” he said.

The list, which was shared by a foreign policy analyst, Ayo Akanji, identified affected officers as Abdulhameed Awodi, APNo119444; Erhabo Uwagbie, APNo86180; Idolor Godsent, APNo158580; Mustpha Abubakar, APNo119167; Idoko, APNo 85036; Ilya Aliyu, AP94982; Asabe Luke, APNo130296; and Angela Akaro, AP No 50829.

Others include Iyanda Olufemi AP No 122857; Gajere Taluwai, AP No 50569; Ehis Oba, AP No 129595; Edem Michael, AP No 1256967; Agha Ama, AP No 119535; Yusuf Lateef, AP No 36725; Eliaz Casmir, AP No 57688; Oluwafunmilola, AP No 122864; Mkay Ali, AP No 111702; Ado Doko, AP No 46664; Sani Muhammad, AP No 50679; Adamu Shaba, AP No 140320; Adamu Bunu, AP No 42565; Giade Sabo, AP No 50579; Dattijo Abdullahi, AP No 87072; Yahaya Shem, AP No 86216; Tijani Richard, AP No 46670; Nwamanna Nelson, AP No 46675.

Also listed were Abayomi Shogunle, AP No 42056; Dominic Agasa, AP No 120397; Nanbol Lado, AP No 51071; Ogalgu Tochuckwu, AP No 190655; Sanusi Rasaki, AP No 57052; Fakorede Victor, AP No 41985; Dolapo Badmos, AP No 87058; Henry Kaboshio, AP No 50431; Talba Mohammed, AP No 119579; John Rotimi, AP No 57622; Oviemuno Richard, AP No 87501; Anonde Christopher, AP No 90934; Godwin Agbo, AP No 95853; Dr. Emmanuel Eze, AP No 50282; Hassan Hamidu, AP No 118063; Theresa Nuhu, 59661; Yisa Gana, AP No 47717; Ekong Sunday, AP No 63069; Oboh Irene, AP No 145355; Okoukoin Daniel, AP No 181311; and Ogedegbe Abraham, AP No 86152.

In no time, the list went viral online with people celebrating the alleged dismissal of Shogunle and Badmus who are both active social media users and have in the past run into conflicts with young people.

Read full details here.