”Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me!” – DJ Cuppy says as she joins End SARS protest (video)

Popular Nigerian music star, Florence Otedola ‘ DJ Cuppy,’ has finally been able to physically join the End SARS protest after facing many obstacles.

Cuppy took to her social media page to share a video of her standing in the rain and holding a placard.

In the caption of the post, the billionaire daughter explained that the rain and self-isolation could not stop her from joining the fight.

DJ Cuppy was finally able to join the End SARS protest after many attempts.

She captioned the photo she share “Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! #EndSars”

