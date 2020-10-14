TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

”Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me!” – DJ Cuppy says as she joins End SARS protest (video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian music star, Florence Otedola ‘ DJ Cuppy,’ has finally been able to physically join the End SARS protest after facing many obstacles.

Cuppy took to her social media page to share a video of her standing in the rain and holding a placard.

In the caption of the post, the billionaire daughter explained that the rain and self-isolation could not stop her from joining the fight.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy reveals why she is yet to join #EndSARS protest

#EndSARS: Forgive me for taking so long to comment –…

DJ Cuppy was finally able to join the End SARS protest after many attempts.

She captioned the photo she share “Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! #EndSars”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Increase police salary – Erica to FG as she shares a photo of their salary…

No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG Of Police

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS protest

Nigeria vs. Algeria: Lessons Learnt

Comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja ‘Sanyeri’ celebrates 46th birthday with lovely…

The moment a man broke down in tears after thugs vandalized his car in Abuja…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More