Rapper, Offset reveals he’s stressed and misses Cardi B amid their divorce

Entertainment
By OluA

Rapper, Offset has admitted he is stressed and misses his estranged wife, Cardi B amid their divorce.

Recall the mother of one filed for divorce last month to end their marriage of three-years, explaining that she “got tired of f*cking arguing and not seeing things eye to eye.”

On Friday October 9, Offset posted an Instagram video asking fans for tips about a hair makeover following his split from the ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner.

When the video made it to The Shade Room, one fan commented that the Migos rapper looked “stressed out,” and Offset replied: “I am,” he wrote. “I miss MRS. WAP…call her for me but private.”

This marks the first time Offset has spoken out publicly about their split after Cardi filed for divorce.

The estranged couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their two-year-old daughter Kulture the following year.

