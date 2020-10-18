RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on Sunday lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

‘Mummy G.O. as fondly called, supported #EndSars protesters in the Alausa protest ground with trucks loaded with of food supplies.

Among items sent to the protest ground directly from RCCG camp are 200 packs of bottle water, 1,000 bags of pure water and 27 bags of puff puff.

See the appreciation tweets by one of the coordinators of the #EndSARS protest in Alausa below