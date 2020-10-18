TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

News
By OluA

Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on Sunday lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

‘Mummy G.O. as fondly called, supported #EndSars protesters in the Alausa protest ground with trucks loaded with of food supplies.

Among items sent to the protest ground directly from RCCG camp are 200 packs of bottle water, 1,000 bags of pure water and 27 bags of puff puff.

See the appreciation tweets by one of the coordinators of the #EndSARS protest in Alausa below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh – Actress…

Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

Army launches ‘Crocodile Smile’ as #EndSARS protests spread to more cities

US 2020 Election: Kourtney Kardashian endorses Kanye West for President

PSC debunks dismissal of Shogunle, Badmus

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More