Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage crash claims

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke Faani has taken to her Instagram account to share beautiful photos of herself and her husband Austin Faani, probably signifying how strong the couple’s relationship is.

This happens after Chacha made a video of her self claiming to be leaving her husband, but, later on, it was rumoured that she was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The actress and mother of three subsequently made a video of herself saying she had Bipolar Disorder, which caused quite a stair on the internet.

The has then raised the stakes as she has shared a photo of herself and her husband, but this time, her fans are not falling for it as they believe her husband, Austin Faani is behind the photos that are being posted.

See the photo below;

