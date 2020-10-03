Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya’s source of wealth

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed the source of wealth of the ex-BBNaija housemate’s father, Terry Waya.

Kemi has made known how Kiddwaya’s billionaire father made his billions.

According to the controversial journalist, Waya earned his first dollars as a reward from Abacha for his loyalty to the late Head Of Sate.

It was this money giving to him that he invested in Lucrative businesses which paid off and eventually made him the very rich man that he is today.

Kemi made the revelation on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

See her tweet below:

Terry Waya was one of Abacha’s boys. He was loyal & worked hard for Sanni Abacha who seriously rewarded him in $DOLLARS AND £POUNDS. His source of wealth then turned into lucrative businesses. His son #Kiddwaya was evicted on #bbnaija2020lockdown — Dr Kemi Olunloyo🎙️🇳🇬 #Kemitalks (@KemiOlunloyo) October 3, 2020

These revelation spurred reactions from Nigerians,most of them agreeing to what she said.

