Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya’s source of wealth

News
By Habeeb Bello
kemi-terry-kiddwaya

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed the source of wealth of the ex-BBNaija housemate’s father, Terry Waya.

I introduced s*x toys to Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo brags

Kemi has made known how Kiddwaya’s billionaire father made his billions.

According to the controversial journalist, Waya earned his first dollars as a reward from Abacha for his loyalty to the late Head Of Sate.

It was this money giving to him that he invested in Lucrative businesses which paid off and eventually made him the very rich man that he is today.

Kemi made the revelation on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

See her tweet below:

These revelation spurred reactions from Nigerians,most of them agreeing to what she said.

Ibraheem Babatunde wrote:
Thumbs up for madam! Please don’t hibernate your comment arena again. We love you!
Daddy Flo wrote:
you are right Auntie Kemi.Nothing on the contrary.
Unstoppable Sunak (Ore cousin Laycon) replied:
Dr Kemi don come with another banger.

 

