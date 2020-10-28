TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls…

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

With all the DMs I’ve gotten, I wonder why am I still single…

Reactions as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first female and first African WTO DG

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA
Ngozi Okonjo

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the reports, she polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister.

See also: I certainly couldn’t ‘ve asked for someone better – Omoni Oboli’s hubby Nnamdi celebrates their 20th wedding anniversary

READ ALSO

WTO DG: ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala, lists reasons

Reactions as FG endorses former Min. of Finance Ngozi Okonjo…

She is now the first African and first female to head the WTO, which is a great win for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Following the announcement, Nigerians took to social media to hail the new DG over her latest feat and many have showed their happiness and support for her.

See some of their tweets below;

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala was the Minister of Finance under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining her husband,…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls for votes for…

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home – Falz says as…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

Olamide speaks on why he never seems to be about the international run despite…

Paul of Psquare gives Nigerian Youths one reason not to give up on ending bad…

Khloe Kardashian confirms positive coronavirus test after ‘vomiting and…

Just like Bobrisky, Charly Boy steps out dressed in female attire

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix with DJ Neptune…

Stop dating broke women — Media Personality, Ehiz advises single men

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More