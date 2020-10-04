On Saturday Nigerians on popular social media platform, Twitter, renewed calls for proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force over alleged extrajudicial killings and harassment of young people.

They made use of the hashtags #EndSARS and WarOnSARS, as several Nigerians recounted their experiences with officials of the police unit.

Below are some of the reactions;

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020

How many more innocents people must SARS/the police kill before urgent steps are taken to completely overhaul and reform the entire police force? Obviously government and their families are safe is why they are nonchalant and indifferent. — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) October 3, 2020

The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020

I remember when they said #EndSARS was just an unnecessary social media noise of attention seeking people . Until victims started supporting their claims with video evidence. I wonder if @MBuhari, @ProfOsinbajo and co would claim they've never seen these videos! Cc @PoliceNG — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 3, 2020

This Is Getting Worse Everyday 😢. Promising Youths Lives Been Cut Short😢 Why Should We Be Living In Fear? Why Should We Be Scared To Move Freely? Why Must Our Peers Return Home And The First Question We Ask Is “POLICE DEY ROAD” ?

“YOU SEE POLICE”? WHY ? 🤦🏾‍♂️#EndSARS — small DOCTOR (@iam_smalldoctor) October 3, 2020

The Sars operatives act like bandits, constantly baying for blood and harrasing citizens they are meant to protect. Since the govt is acting like they can't see what's going on. One day a huge push back will happen Till then #EndSars — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 3, 2020