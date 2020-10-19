Reactions as Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram few days after singer blasted him on Twitter

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks has unfollowed colleague Wizkid on popular photo sharing platform, Instagram.

This comes after days after Wizzy blasted him on Twitter for trying to release their song during the EndSARS protest.

Reekado, however, didn’t comment about Wizkid’s outburst but Nigerians as well as fans of Wizkid took to social media to condemn Wizkid’s attitude towards Reekado.

According to many of them, the father of three could have privately called his colleague to caution him about the tweet.

A Twitter user called Ms_Fej who spoke out about Reekado unfollowing Wizkid is hoping that the singers settle their issues.

Reekado has unfollowed Wizkid on IG😢😢 I really hope they settle this thing🙄 — #ENDSARS 🤝 #ENDSWAT (@Ms_Fej) October 18, 2020

See more reactions below;

