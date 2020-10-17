Reactions trail reports of Miss End SARS Pageant at Lekki

Some EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos are allegedly planning to hold “Miss End SARS” pageant amid the ongoing #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality campaigns.

Well, some social media users are already criticising the proposed event.

Recall that Falz and BBNaija star, Bisola had earlier advised EndSARS protesters not to lose focus by turning the protest into something else.

Meanwhile, a Lekki protester says they know nothing about the flyer and proposed pageant.

Danny WALTER @DannyWalta wrote:

A flyer with “Miss End SARS Lekki” pageant is circulating, please note that a lot of us in that Area know nothing about it. Anyone can do a digital flyer and circulate. They’re only distractions. Stay focused Folded hands #EndSARS