TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi…

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry…

BBNaija: Some of the pictures you didn’t get to see at the…

‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable…

Real Bride reacts to DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua wedding photoshop

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA

Recall that on the 1st October, billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy celebrated the independence day by sharing a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself and heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

She captioned the photo “Eku Diamond Jubilee o my people!”

Following this, Nigerians took to their handles to react as many stated that it was a photoshop.

Well, Vanguard in a report disclosed it caught up with the real bride that was replaced with DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua.

Mrs Oluwaseun Shittu, an event planner, decoration consultant, and style-conscious person.

Popularly known as SeunFavour Creations, she explained that she had a good laugh when she saw the photoshopped image, though she had reservations on why her husband’s head and hers should be replaced.

I took that picture 24th January 2020, that was our traditional wedding day… My younger sister shared DJ Cuppy’s link with me and I was shocked.

“First, it was interesting to see that that picture got such attention, it shows the attire was fashionable enough, but seeing someone play around my wedding picture is quite wrong for me.

“I think it was wrong that my head and my husband’s were replaced. No hard feelings anyway, it is what it is,” SeunFavour said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi reveals

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya’s source of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

No casualties in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Real Bride reacts to DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua wedding photoshop

Warning strike imminent, SSANU, NASU

Blackface slams Wizkid over his tweet to Pres. Buhari

Lagos housing scheme: Over 2,400 get homes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More