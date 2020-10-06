Regina Daniels used her husband’s account to unfollow herself just for the attention- Blogger claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
regina daniel

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been accused of unfollowing herself through her husband’s instagram account in order to chase clouts.

Recall news made the rounds yesterday that the mother of one and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko unfollowed each other on social media. Nigerians have however reacted and hope that all is well between the couple whose marriage has been under scrutiny from the very first day of their union.

Popular blogger, Cutie Julls is of the opinion that Regina Daniels is only trying to draw some attention and buzz to herself by unfollowing her husband and using his account to unfollow herself.

Let’s see how that plays out in the coming days -We hope Regina Daniels’ gimmicks should be the case and not the brewed rumours of Ned Nwoko having an affair with actress, Chika Ike having a toll on the marriage.

 

