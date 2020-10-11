SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop Shooting At Protesters (Video+Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Emotional Moment Davido Went On His Knees Infront Of The Police, Asking Them To Stop Killing The Protestors (Video+Photos)

Nigerian singer Davido delivered on his promise of ensuring that protesters are given the free will to exercise their rights following reports of the Nigeria police shooting at Nigerian youths in Abuja.

The ‘FEM’ hitmaker joined the protest in Abuja today which unfortunately turned chaotic as the policemen opened fire on some protestors and arrested them as well. He was captured in some photos bending the knee to the police to stop the killings and arrest of innocent people.

He stated emphatically in a tweet he made on Twitter that the protestors ought to be released because they did not disregard the law.

Taking to his Instagram page after the disbandment of SARS, Davido announced that all the protestors who were arrested have been released.

Watch the video below:

All protesters have been released!!!

