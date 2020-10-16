TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
Say their names - Protesters keep vigil nationwide as they pay respect to victims of SARS Killings

The EndSars protesters have taken to the streets to organize candlelight services across the country in honour of victims who have been reportedly killed by the notorious police unit, SARS.

Say their names - Protesters keep vigil nationwide as they pay respect to victims of SARS Killings

Protesters against police brutality across the country have continued protesting on the 10th day and vowed not to back down till justice is served and all erring officers are brought to book.

Say their names - Protesters keep vigil nationwide as they pay respect to victims of SARS Killings

Young Nigerians in their hundreds gather at the Lekki Tollgate in an emotional evening to celebrate the victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings. Photos and videos of the event have begun circulating social media.

See scenes from the event below

