See throwback video of when Erica contested for MBGN in 2014

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has been hopping from one competition to the other for years now. The actress and former beauty queen contested for the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigerian (MBGN) in 2014 and won the Miss Photogenic category of the pageant.

The 26-year-old former BBNaija housemate and commercial model made the top five finalist of the beauty pageant that saw her win ‘Miss Photogenic’ award as she represented Kogi State, where she hails from.



Organizers definitely could not overlook her priceless beauty after she was denied the ultimate crown in a video which captured the moment she was named ‘Miss Photogenic’, the MC, IK admitted that Erica has a great smile.