“Send The Contact Of This Man” – Mayorkun Volunteers To Help #EndSARs Protester Whose Car Was Destroyed In Abuja (VIDEO)
Nigerian musician, Mayorkun has put forward to help a man whose car was destroyed during the #EndSARS protests held in Abuja.
Theinfong had earlier reported that the man who was on his way to pick up his pregnant wife was seen crying helplessly after he suffered a fierce attack damaging his car amidst the #EndSARS protest.
Well, the good news is Mayorkun has reached out to his 4.2 million fans to find the contact information of the young man.
He wrote;
“Who can reach him. Send Contact!”
