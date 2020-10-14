“Send The Contact Of This Man” – Mayorkun Volunteers To Help #EndSARs Protester Whose Car Was Destroyed In Abuja (VIDEO)

Nigerian musician, Mayorkun has put forward to help a man whose car was destroyed during the #EndSARS protests held in Abuja.

Theinfong had earlier reported that the man who was on his way to pick up his pregnant wife was seen crying helplessly after he suffered a fierce attack damaging his car amidst the #EndSARS protest.

Well, the good news is Mayorkun has reached out to his 4.2 million fans to find the contact information of the young man.

He wrote;