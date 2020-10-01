Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering the house (PHOTOS)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Nengi-engagement-ring

There are speculations that BBNaija lockdown curvy housemate and second runner up, Nengi was engaged to be married before entering the reality show.

Nengi

Popular Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe shared a picture of a well manicured finger with an engagement ring and captioned it “Next”.

Nengi

This got the attention of Netizens who connected the dots and successfully decoded that it is Nengi’s hand. This has sparked mixed reaction from social media users.

It is worthy to note that during the BBNaija prize presentation show on Wednesday, Sept 30th, Nengi was flaunting the same ring on her middle finger.

Nengi

After the photo went viral, Nigerians have shared their thoughts, speculating that the Bayelsa-state housemate was engaged to her lover before the reality show, which was the reason why she declined Ozo’s proposal.

Recall that Ozo expressed his feelings to Nengi but she turned him down with different reasons. She also refused to kiss or get romantically intimate with him.

 

