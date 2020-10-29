Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi turns 31

America’s Got Talent finalist and airplane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi is celebrating her 31st birthday today.
The talented accident victim took to her Instagram to share a lovely video of herself and wrote;
“I’m 31 today 🥳🥳🥳 31 and FOOOINE😏😆
2020 has been very interesting with lots of hills and valleys, but I’m feeling extremely grateful today regardless😌I thank God that I’m alive, I’m healthy and I’m surrounded by loved ones. Given the kind of year it’s been, just having these 3 things makes you one of the lucky ones.🥰🥰🥰”
The Info NG recalls that Kechi Okwuchi was one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash which happened in 2005.
Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 (SO1145/OSL1145) was a scheduled domestic passenger flight between the Nigerian cities of Abuja (ABV) and Port Harcourt (PHC). At about 14:08 local time (13:08 UTC) on 10 December 2005, Flight 1145 from Abuja crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 with 109 people on board, slammed into the ground and burst into flames. Immediately after the crash, seven survivors were recovered and taken to hospitals, but only two people survived.
