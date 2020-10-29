Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi turns 31

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA

America’s Got Talent finalist and airplane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

The talented accident victim took to her Instagram to share a lovely video of herself and wrote;

“I’m 31 today 🥳🥳🥳 31 and FOOOINE😏😆
2020 has been very interesting with lots of hills and valleys, but I’m feeling extremely grateful today regardless😌I thank God that I’m alive, I’m healthy and I’m surrounded by loved ones. Given the kind of year it’s been, just having these 3 things makes you one of the lucky ones.🥰🥰🥰”

The Info NG recalls that Kechi Okwuchi was one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash which happened in 2005.

Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 (SO1145/OSL1145) was a scheduled domestic passenger flight between the Nigerian cities of Abuja (ABV) and Port Harcourt (PHC). At about 14:08 local time (13:08 UTC) on 10 December 2005, Flight 1145 from Abuja crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 with 109 people on board, slammed into the ground and burst into flames. Immediately after the crash, seven survivors were recovered and taken to hospitals, but only two people survived.

