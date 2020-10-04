Star boy, Wizkid blasts President Buhari over SARS menace

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has taken to his Twitter page to call out President Muhammad Buhari for turning a blind eye to the menace caused by men of the Special Anti-Robbery-Squad (SARS).
The confrontation came after the president wished Donald Trump a quick recovery.
He wrote;
I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.
Replying to the president, Wizkid wrote;
”’ Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country !!”
