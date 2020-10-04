TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she…

Star boy, Wizkid blasts President Buhari over SARS menace

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
wizkid-buhari

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has taken to his Twitter page to call out President Muhammad Buhari for turning a blind eye to the menace caused by men of the Special Anti-Robbery-Squad (SARS).

wizkid

The confrontation came after the president wished Donald Trump a quick recovery.

READ ALSO

The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid…

Forever thankful, love you boss – Wizkid remembers his…

He wrote;
I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.

Replying to the president, Wizkid wrote;

”’ Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country !!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#EndSars: Davido, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, other Nigerian celebrities join…

Star boy, Wizkid blasts President Buhari over SARS menace

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

Man calls out Bolt driver who allegedly connived with SARS officers to harass…

Curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess visits Dino Melaye in a hotel room (video)

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

Bobrisky warns BBNaija lockdown former housemates against going out everywhere,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More