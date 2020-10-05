Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

A man identified as Maduakor Israel Chukwuebuka recently took to social media to slam Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke for ending her 7 year old marriage over a yet-to-be disclosed reason.

Recall that the mother of three took to Instagram to announce that her marriage to movie director, Austin Fanni Ikechukeu is over and she would share her story someday.

Reacting to report, Mr Maduakor, who calls himself Wiseman Jesus, said that “disobedient wives needs violence. and women of noways are quick to cry domestic violence over small beating”

He wrote;

“Chacha Eke can stay in marriage in movie but can’t in real life. She always obey her husband on movies and opposite is the case in real life. People and fake life,” he wrote.

“A disobedient wife needs violence. All this Nollywood akwunas. I love Chacaha and her role on movies and she sticks to marriage on set . What is it that your husband did that you are leaving . Why not endure till end . I have lived in domestic violence house and I know at some times you have to stick and keep moving . If he beat you, run and come back,”

“Women of nowadays small beating you will start shouting domestic violence. If you meet real violence you cant even run. Thats why we have high rate of divorce nowadays. Stop disobeying your man”