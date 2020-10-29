Tears flow freely as 21 students die after school bus, trailer collide in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Thursday, confirmed the death of 21 people, including school children, in an auto crash at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the Enugu Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the accident involved a school bus and trailer.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding beyond the limit and dangerous driving.

“21 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 50 persons were in the school bus.”

“Also of note is that not all the deaths were school children. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

“From available information, the accident was caused by dangerous driving.” Kalu said

