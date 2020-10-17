Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

Ahead of the 2023 and future elections, popular Nigerian Singer and DMW Boss, Davido, recently took to his social media page to call for some electoral reform in the country.
Davido in a tweet via his handle suggested that electronic voting should be introduced in Nigeria.
He said this is necessary because it will reduce election rigging.
His post reads ;
Electoral reform … they will never respect us knowing our votes don’t count !!
Introduce electronic voting …. automatic stopping of seizing of ballot boxes
Tech is the future
— Davido (@davido) October 16, 2020
Tech is the future https://t.co/dzxB72l7ai
