Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

Entertainment
By OluA
Ahead of the 2023 and future elections,  popular Nigerian Singer and DMW Boss, Davido, recently took to his social media page to call for some electoral reform in the country.

 

Davido in a tweet via his handle suggested that electronic voting should be introduced in Nigeria.

He said this is necessary because it will reduce election rigging.

His post reads ;

Electoral reform … they will never respect us knowing our votes don’t count !!

Introduce electronic voting …. automatic stopping of seizing of ballot boxes

Tech is the future

