Terry Waya appeals to End SARS protesters to leave the streets for peace to reign

Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya has asked End SARS protesters to leave the streets so as to allow for peace to reign.

Terry Waya took to Instagram to reveal that he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below.