Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy, who happens to be a big fan of EPL side Man Utd after she dumped Arsenal FC some months back has finally found a reason to be happy with the club.
Recall that since Cuppy switched to Man Utd, the Red Devils’ performance had not been top-notch but following their 5 goals win on Wednesday night, DJ Cuppy hailed the club for giving her a reason to smile.
She uploaded a photo of her in Man Utd shirt smiling.
GLORY GLORY! Thanks for giving me a reason to smile tonight! 🔴⚽️💯 #GGMU #CuppyMUFC pic.twitter.com/GNcKCFYocI
— #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 28, 2020
Well it was a stunning performance from United, goals from Greenwood, Martial and a Marcus Rashford hat trick saw them crush Bundesliga leaders Leipzig at Old Trafford in the Uefa Champions League.
