TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Social Media dramaSport
By OluA

Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy, who happens to be a big fan of EPL side Man Utd after she dumped Arsenal FC some months back has finally found a reason to be happy with the club.

Recall that since Cuppy switched to Man Utd, the Red Devils’ performance had not been top-notch but following their 5 goals win on Wednesday night, DJ Cuppy hailed the club for giving her a reason to smile.

See also: Olamide speaks on why he never seems to be about the international run despite local success

READ ALSO

Real Bride reacts to DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua wedding…

DJ Cuppy’s die hard fan begs her to allow him wash her…

She uploaded a photo of her in Man Utd shirt smiling.

See below

Well it was a stunning performance from United, goals from Greenwood, Martial and a Marcus Rashford hat trick saw them crush Bundesliga leaders Leipzig at Old Trafford in the Uefa Champions League.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

Charly Boy channels his late mother as dazzles in female attire

Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

Olamide speaks on why he never seems to be about the international run despite…

Paul of Psquare gives Nigerian Youths one reason not to give up on ending bad…

Khloe Kardashian confirms positive coronavirus test after ‘vomiting and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More