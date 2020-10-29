Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy, who happens to be a big fan of EPL side Man Utd after she dumped Arsenal FC some months back has finally found a reason to be happy with the club.

Recall that since Cuppy switched to Man Utd, the Red Devils’ performance had not been top-notch but following their 5 goals win on Wednesday night, DJ Cuppy hailed the club for giving her a reason to smile.

See also: Olamide speaks on why he never seems to be about the international run despite local success

She uploaded a photo of her in Man Utd shirt smiling.

See below

Well it was a stunning performance from United, goals from Greenwood, Martial and a Marcus Rashford hat trick saw them crush Bundesliga leaders Leipzig at Old Trafford in the Uefa Champions League.